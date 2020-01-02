Ish Sodhi joins Rajasthan Royals as spin consultant

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi as a spin consultant.

The 27-year-old will be working closely with Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

Having played for the franchise in two seasons - 2018 and 2019, he is well-versed with the side's vision, ambitions and has always played an important role within the team, both on and off the field.

Sodhi has represented Royals in 8 IPL matches, picking up 9 wickets at an economy of 6.69. He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2020 Auction but has returned in a new capacity.

"I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals' management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year," Sodhi said in a statement.

"It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations," he added.

Welcoming Sodhi in his dual role at the franchise, Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said, "We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals' commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer." (ANI)

