Ishan's knock has boosted morale of team India, says his childhood coach Uttam Mazumdar

Ishan Kishan's childhood coach Uttam Mazumdar said on Saturday that the left-hander has boosted the morale of the Indian team with his scintillating innings against Bangladesh.

Uttam Mazumdar was overjoyed with the accomplishment of his student and mentioned that the batter is a selfless cricketer who plays for the team while not eyeing individual records.

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in ODIs, becoming only the fourth Indian batter to achieve the milestone.

He achieved it in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. With his innings, the opener threw in his hat for the openers slot with the ODI World Cup in sight.

The southpaw grabbed his opportunity to open the innings and came out all guns blazing to become only the seventh batter to smash a double century in ODIs. Kishan played a breathtaking knock of 210 runs of 131 balls that was studded with 24 fours and 10 huge sixes.

"He has performed very well. He was not given the opportunity in the T20 World Cup but has grabbed the opportunity to score the fastest double hundred. It has boosted the team's morale. He is a player who has never played for individual records, if he would have targeted that, he would have gone for breaking the record," expressed an ecstatic coach.

Underlining the importance of the batter's performance for the Indian dressing room, he stated that the team needed something like this to uplift the mood after the series loss against Bangladesh.



"He has helped India uplift the mood, after the team lost the series to Bangladesh. He stitched a brilliant partnership with Virat. It will boost the team's morale ahead of the upcoming World Cup," remarked Mazumdar.

The coach talked about the conversation he had with Kishan where he shared important tips with the batter.

"I talked with him three days before and mentioned that he is not playing the T20 format but the 50-over format and to play out the first few overs to succeed and that's what he has done today," Mazumdar said.

The coach said the left-hander's inning has made him proud and boosted the morale of the players in the academy.

"He kept his composure and his shot selection was brilliant today which is very important. It is a big morale boost for me and the players training in my academy."

The coach concluded by sharing a message for the youngsters who are trying to replicate the success of the batter.

"This game is about having patience and you have to learn every day. It is a tenacious process where you should not give up. Confidence should be high as well as mental toughness," shared Mazumdar.


