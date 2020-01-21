Ishant Sharma likely to miss New Zealand tour

London [UK], Jan 21 (ANI): Pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after suffering a grade three tear in his ankle.

The bowler suffered the injury on Monday while representing Delhi against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

After that, he was taken out of the game and was assessed by a local specialist. Later it was revealed, that the pacer had a grade three tear in his ankle and he has been advised six weeks' rest.

The 31-year-old is now expected to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for reassessment.

Ishant has enjoyed success in the last few Test matches for India. His combination with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has turned India into one of the most feared bowling line-ups across the world.

The pacer has played 96 Tests, managing to take 292 wickets.

India will play five T20I, three ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on February 24. (ANI)

