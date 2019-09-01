Ishant Sharma overtakes Kapil Dev as most successful Indian pacer outside Asia

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Ishant Sharma on Sunday became the most successful Indian pace bowler outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev who held the record till now.

He achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies here at Sabina Park.

Sharma went on to take one wicket in the first innings against Windies and as a result, he went past former Indian pacer Kapil Dev to achieve the feat.

Dev held the record with 155 wickets outside Asia and with the lone wicket, Sharma took his tally up to 156 wickets.

Spinner Anil Kumble has the most wickets outside Asia as he has 200 scalps to his credit outside Asia.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also had exceptional first innings as he scalped six wickets, finishing the innings with figures of 6/27.

On day two of the Test, the pacer had taken the wickets of John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Bumrah had recorded his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test.

With this hat-trick, Bumrah became only the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah dismissed Bravo, Brooks and Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.

Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.

While filing this story, Windies' first innings folded for 117 runs and India opted for not enforcing the follow-on. (ANI)

