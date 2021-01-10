ISL 7: SCEB is scared of no one, says assistant coach Grant

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 10 (ANI): After defeating Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal's assistant coach Tony Grant said that his team is scared of no other team and all the players are constantly looking to improve their skills.

Matti Steinmann's first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal edged past Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the ongoing seventh season of ISL at the Fatorda Stadium, on Saturday. The Kolkata side is now unbeaten in their last five games while BFC's misery continued with their fourth consecutive defeat this season.

"We only had a two-week pre-season and only had a whole bunch of players who no one knew so it was common sense that it was going to take time. If anyone thought it was all done, they were crazy. It is a work in progress. The league position has never been a problem for us," said Grant during the post-match press conference.



"One goal is never is enough in football, it is natural to feel the pressure). Our boys put up a good fight. They showed they could play with the ball in the first half and then showed they could defend. Bengaluru are one of the biggest teams in the league. In the early days, we have shown that we are fighters, we are scared of no one," he added.

As a result of this win, East Bengal now has 10 points and the side is positioned at the ninth spot.

"East Bengal have never been in the ISL before, it is a massive jump. It is like taking a conference team in the UK and playing them in the Premier League. It takes time and is a work in progress," said Grant.

East Bengal will next take on Kerela Blasters on Friday, January 15 in the ISL. (ANI)

