ISL 7: We were not good in terms of "attacking" against Hyderabad FC, says Habas

Margao (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): After playing out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side did not play that well while attacking with the ball.

Manvir Singh (54') had put ATKMB in the driving seat before they succumbed to yet another set-piece as Joao Victor (65') made it all square from the spot. All three goals ATKMB have conceded so far in the league are from set-pieces.

"I think the team has played better in other games this season in attack. We had many chances to score but couldn't. We lost the match (doing) stupid moves. It was not a penalty (in the second half for Hyderabad)," said Habas during the post-match press conference.



"We need time with the team we have, we don't have fine technical matches where we balance between our attack and defence. We have to prepare for the game against FC Goa," he added.

ATKBM did not wait too long in the second half to take the lead. Manvir took on the entire Hyderabad FC defence and smashed the ball into the roof of the net, less than ten minutes after the restart.

Arindam Bhattacharya nearly gifted Hyderabad FC the equaliser when he fumbled in dealing with Liston Colaco's cross but recovered well to keep the ball from entering the goal.

However, ATKMB's lead lasted just over ten minutes. Manvir went from hero to villain when he brought down Poojary in the box, forcing the referee to point towards the spot. Joao Victor kept his cool to score the equaliser.

ATK Mohun Bagan are now at the second spot with ten points from five matches and will next take on FC Goa on Wednesday. (ANI)

