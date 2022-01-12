ISL: Proud of boys for the way they fought, says East Bengal's Renedy

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 12 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Renedy Singh was proud of his players despite the team's 0-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

Renedy fielded an all-Indian eleven which was a first for any team in the ISL history. However, a late goal from Ishan Pandita meant the Red and Gold brigade had to return empty-handed from the match.

Renedy, who will hand over the reins to new head coach Marco Rivera from the next match, felt his players showed that Indian players can stand up to superior foreign counterparts.



The former India international in the post-match press conference said: "It's really sad to concede a goal in the 88th minute but I'm really proud of the boys for the way they fought, the work ethic and the commitment they showed. They should continue with this and if they keep doing this it will be better for the club and we will be in a better position."

Talking about playing an all Indian line-up, Renedy said: "We should believe in ourselves. I think everyone has seen the game and how the Indian players fought. It was sad for Adil (Khan) that he had to come off with an injury. We knew we were playing against better foreigners but we fought as a team. That's what they should continue. We Indians need to believe in ourselves that we can do well. Today, we conceded a goal in the last minute but this is how we fought the whole game."

SC East Bengal will next clash with FC Goa on January 19. (ANI)

