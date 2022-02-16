ISL: We want to improve our standings on table, says FC Goa coach Pereira

Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 16 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira said the side wants to improve their standings in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table, having won just four games this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan made it a hat-trick of wins to remain second in the table and in a commanding position as far as the semifinal race is concerned, with a clinical 2-0 victory over FC Goa on Tuesday.

When asked whether FC Goa have started thinking beyond the season already, Pereira in the post-match press conference said," We will definitely from now on as we still have slight hopes. But I mean, we still want to do better. We want to do improve our standings on the table. And for sure, we will work to see for the future."



The FC Goa head coach is also looking to give opportunities to youngsters gradually into the squad.

"As I said, it's a process and all deserving youngsters will definitely get the opportunity. We need to give them the opportunity but just can't push them into the deep side of the pool," said Pereira.

"We have to get them gradually into the team. And we have some talented boys in our team and when the appropriate time we will be giving them the chance," he added.

With the defeat against Mohun Bagan, FC Goa's slim chances of making the semis all but went up in smoke as they remained on 18 points from 17 outings. (ANI)

