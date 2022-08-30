"It feels good to see legendary players coming back on field to play": Kapil Dev on Legends League Cricket

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Chandigarh [India], August 30 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on Tuesday said that it is wonderful to be associated with the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and to see legends come back on the field to play again.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) will take place in India from September 17 to October 8.

"It is wonderful. (being associated with LLC). When someone tries something new, it is always wonderful. It is wonderful to see legends coming back to the ground and playing. Fans who admired them can see them once again," said Kapil during an exclusive interview with ANI.

Kapil Dev also talked about the exclusive benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, led by Sourav Ganguly and former England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan respectively.



Legends League Cricket and Khushii Foundation (an NGO established by Kapil Dev to provide quality education to young Indians) have come together to bat for girls' education, as cricketing greats from 10 nations will play a special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on September 16 to raise funds for the noble cause.

"It is not mine (The organisation). It is ours. So many people work there. Sometimes people say that I won a World Cup, I did not win, we all won it. It is nice that we can work for somebody and try making an impact, giving a happy life to a blind child, girl child. It is important to have a charitable approach in yourself. This makes me happy," Kapil said.

Here are the squads for this match.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

Thereafter, the League would start from September 17 and go till October 8, 2022, playing 15 matches over 22 days in 6 cities. (ANI)

