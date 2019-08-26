Australia skipper Tim Paine
Australia skipper Tim Paine

It hurts, deal with it, move on: Tim Paine after loss against England

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): As England snatched victory from jaws of defeat to win the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian skipper Tim Paine has said that the loss will hurt but the team needs to move on and focus on the next match.
His remarks came after England's thrilling one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday.
"We turn up to Manchester or our next training session in a much better frame of mind, rather than have guys sulking or whatever you want to call it. It hurts, deal with it, move on," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Paine as saying.
All-rounder Ben Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable win against Australia.
The left-handed batsman went on to play an unbeaten knock of 135 runs.
Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target.
It was then Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.
He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.
Australia had a chance of winning the match when England were nine wickets down with just two runs away from the target.
Stokes had played a reverse sweep off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon and the ball had gone to Pat Cummins.
Non-striker Leach tried to take a run but Stokes sent the number eleven batsman back mid-pitch as Cummins threw the ball to Lyon at the bowler's end.
However, Lyon fumbled Cummins' throw to give Leach a reprieve.
"Gazza is obviously extremely disappointed, but no one's perfect. People make mistakes. The important thing is that when it happens, you hold your head up, you stick together as a team, and walk off together," Paine said.
"Those losses hurt and you are allowed to show that but ... if you let things drag on and you get caught up in the emotion, it is just wasted energy," he added.
The ongoing Ashes is currently tied at 1-1 with still two Test matches left to play.
England and Australia will next lock horns in the fourth Test beginning from September 4 at Old Trafford. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:08 IST

Give knighthood to Stokes: Michael Vaughan to UK PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As England all-rounder, Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan has asked UK PM Boris Johnson to give the cricketer 'knighthood' right away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli becomes most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): As India registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:14 IST

Jimmy Neesham lauds Stokes in his own quirky manner

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who is known for coming up with quirky tweets, on Monday lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes in a unique manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:40 IST

Proud to be part of this team: Bumrah on win against Windies

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed joy to be a part of a team to register India's biggest win by margin overseas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:35 IST

Lampard gives me more freedom: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic said that team's coach Frank Lampard gives players more freedom to take the ball and play in an attacking manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:58 IST

Lyon will feel like he has let his team down, says Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 26 (ANI): After Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon's failure to take the bails off at the bowler's end to dismiss tailender Jack Leach when England were just two runs away from the target, former cricketer Ricky Ponting said Lyon will feel like he has let his team down.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:55 IST

Jack Leach to get free spectacles for life, says official...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): People are still recovering from England's miraculous win against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes and the official sponsors of the series, Specsavers have announced that spinner Jack Leach will be getting free spectacles for life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:41 IST

Love Test match cricket: Ben Stokes after playing memorable Ashes knock

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 135 runs against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed his love for the longest format of the saying.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:07 IST

Trying to develop my bowling skills, says Hanuma Vihari

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): Indian Test all-rounder Hanuma Vihari who played a knock of 93 runs in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies on Monday said that he is developing his bowling skills as he is there in the team to perform the role of the fifth bowler whe

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:26 IST

Bumrah bowled some magic balls: Jason Holder

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): After facing a 318 runs defeat at the hands of India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Monday praised the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who bagged five wickets saying he bowled some magic balls in his spell.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:48 IST

Bumrah's fifer guides India to win first Test by 318 runs against Windies

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fifer helped India to win the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:34 IST

Carolina Marin, Pankaj Advani applaud PV Sindhu for winning gold...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Olympic reigning world champion Carolina Marin and snooker World Champion Pankaj Advani on Monday hailed Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More
iocl