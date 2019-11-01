'It is a huge loss of us' coach Domingo on Shakib's ban

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the absence of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge loss for them.

Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti Corruption Code. The all-rounder also admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

"Anybody will miss Shakib. He is a fantastic cricketer and a leading all-rounder in world cricket," Domingo told reporters.

"The players look up to him, so he is obviously a big loss for us there is no doubt about it," he added.

Shakib will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020, provided he satisfies the conditions of the sanction.

"We have got a group of 15 players and we are confident in each one of them. There are obviously two big players to replace, but with that comes an opportunity for some younger players in the team," said Domingo.

"We have got some really good players who can replace the big guys," he added.

The team will play three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series. The second Test match between both the teams will be a day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mahmudullah will lead the team in the shortest format of the game while Mominul Haque will captain the team in the Test series.

"The ban on Shakib has affected some of the players. He has made a mistake and is paying the price for it," Domingo told reporters.

"It affects the team, but our mindset and focus is entirely on the series and we are also preparing for the World T20 2020," he added.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on November 3. (ANI)

