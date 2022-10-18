It is about winning the third match now: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards after win over Namibia

Geelong [Australia], October 18 (ANI): Following his side's five-wicket win over Namibia in their Group A round one match in the ICC T20 World Cup, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that it aims to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament by winning their final match of the round against Sri Lanka.

Netherlands prevailed over Namibia in another low-scoring thriller by nine wickets at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong to clinch their second straight victory in the ICC World Cup on Tuesday.

"We are known as a side that plays hard till the last few balls. We did well in terms of front-loading the runs. We knew that Namibia has some good death bowlers in these conditions. It got a bit closer than we would have liked, but it is still good. It is about now winning that third game of cricket," said Edwards in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, the Netherlands are at the top of their points table, with two wins in two matches and four points. Namibia is in the second position with two points and one win in two games.



Opting to bat first, Namibia put up 121/6 in their 20 overs. A 41-run stand for the fifth wicket between Jan Frylinck (43 off 48 balls) and captain Gerhard Erasmus (16 off 18 balls) proved to be extremely important for the side. Michael van Lingen (20) also played a decent knock.

Bas de Leede was the leading bowler for the Dutch, taking 2/18 in three overs. Tim Pringle, Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 122, openers Max ODowd (35 off 35 balls) and Vikramjit Singh (39 off 31 balls) gave Dutch a solid start, putting up an opening stand of 59 runs. Bas de Leede (30* off 30 balls) kept one end steady as his side lost some quick wickets on the other side, helping it chase down the total with three balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

JJ Smit (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Bernard Scholtz and Frylinck also took a wicket each.

Bas De Leede got the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance. (ANI)

