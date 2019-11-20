It is critical that young players learn from Smith, Warner: Tim Paine

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Australia captain Tim Paine has said it is critical that their young players learn from Steve Smith and David Warner as much as they can.

"We've enjoyed having them back last winter and certainly Steve has added a hell of a lot of runs, a hell of a lot of know-how and experience and Dave is the same," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Paine as saying.

"I touched on it a lot last summer, it's really critical that our young players spend a lot of time with those guys, learn from them as much as we can and try and emulate the things they've been doing," added Paine.

Paine said Warner has not lost any of his appetites to score runs.

"He hasn't lost any of his appetite to score runs. He's still working as hard as I've ever seen him work. Just watching him in the last few days, he just looks like he is back to his best, the ball is making a different sound off his bat again, he looks like he is in great positions most of the time when he's batting in the nets," he said.

Australia are gearing up to face Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from November 21.

Paine said that ICC World Test Championship added importance to every Test match.

"It just adds to the importance of every Test match, every Test series, so for us to be playing consistent cricket both home and away and in all types of conditions, is something we're certainly striving for," he said. (ANI)

