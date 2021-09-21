It is out of our hands: Heather Knight on ECB cancelling Pakistan tour

Leicester [UK], September 21 (ANI): England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight on Tuesday stated the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cancelling their tour of Pakistan is out of the team's hands.

After New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan right ahead of the first ODI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that its men's and women's tour of Pakistan would not go ahead.

Notably, ECB had earlier agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.



"It is out of our hands, one of those things I don't want to comment on too much. We were told and that's the end of that," Heather Knight said during the toss for the third ODI against New Zealand at Grace Road.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that they have withdrawn from the Pakistan tour in October. Official Statement from the ECB Board stated: "The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022. The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that England and New Zealand's decision to not play series in Pakistan is a lesson for them and now they will just look after their own interest. (ANI)

