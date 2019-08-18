New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

It was a fantastic hundred by Dimuth: Kane Williamson

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:57 IST

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson praised Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's brilliant match-winning ton saying that it was a 'fantastic hundred'.
"I think in a last-innings chase, a lot of credit goes to the way Sri Lanka batted. It was a fantastic hundred by Dimuth," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Williamson as saying.
Karunaratne played a knock of 122 runs which helped his side chase a target of 268 runs and consequently, Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory in the first Test match.
Williamson also said that they thought the wicket would deteriorate more than it did.
"We thought the wicket would deteriorate more than it did. It perhaps got slower. It wasn't turning a huge amount out of the rough. It didn't get more difficult to bat on. I think there was a little bit more bounce and the turn was a little bit quicker in the first innings," Williamson said.
"Though, saying that, it was a good batting surface as well. I thought our bowlers operated patiently for a long period of time. We probably even bowled better in the second innings, but without the edges going to hand, and those sorts of things, which is the nature of the game we play," he added.
Williamson failed in both the innings as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck in the first inning and managed to score just four runs in the second.
"Personally I was probably looking to be too positive when it wasn't really required. In hindsight, if you go back in time, that wouldn't have been the option, because the wicket was pretty much just getting slower rather than deteriorating," Williamson said.
The second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start from August 22. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:41 IST

Rakheem Cornwall feeling 'great' after named in West Indies Test squad

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 18 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rakheem Cornwall, who was named in the Test squad against India, is feeling great to be selected in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:07 IST

Bale a great player, says Casemiro

Leeds [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised his teammate Gareth Bale, saying the 30-year-old is a great player and is very important for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:38 IST

Muhammed Anas wins gold medal in 300m race at Athleticky Mitink Reiter

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian ace athlete Muhammed Anas bagged a gold medal in the 300m race at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian women's team hold Australia to 2-2 draw at Olympic Test Event

Toyko [Japan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team held Australia to a 2-2 draw in their second round-robin match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Archer for not checking up on Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised England pacer Jofra Archer for not checking up on Australian batsman Steve Smith after striking him on the neck by a bouncer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:25 IST

ACA condemns booing of Smith

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Sunday issued a statement condemning the boos drawn out by English fans at batsman Steve Smith after he got hit by a bouncer bowled by England pacer Jofra Archer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:11 IST

Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by six wickets in first Test match

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand by six wickets here at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:29 IST

Fans who booed Smith are not cricket lovers: Mitchell Johnson

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson has not taken booing of Steven Smith in a healthy spirit as he said 'fans who booed the player are not cricket lovers'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:09 IST

It's absolutely game on, says Aussie coach Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer reckons anybody can win the ongoing second Test match in the Ashes, saying "it's absolutely game on".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:03 IST

Premier League: Manchester City, Tottenham play out a draw

Manchester [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:35 IST

August 18, 2008: Kohli made foray into international cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): It was on August 18, 2008, when current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, made his foray into international cricket as he made his debut in the 50-over format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:30 IST

Ashes: Smith continues to get booed, Twitterati calls out English fans

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith, who continues to pile on the runs for his team is bearing the brunt of the English fans, who are continuing to boo him in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More
iocl