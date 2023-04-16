"It was always a dream to play for RCB," says IPL debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak after match-winning spell against DC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): The match was a "dream come true" for him, said Royal Challengers Bangalore's Vijaykumar Vyshak after making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Vyshak in his first match emerged as a reliable bowler for RCB as he registered a three-wicket haul (3/20), with his scalps being DC skipper David Warner 19(13), Axar Patel 21(14) and Lalit Yadav 4(7).

In a conservation with pacer Wayne Parnell in a video posted by IPL's Twitter handle, the local boy told that he had always dreamt of playing for RCB.

"It has always been a dream to play for RCB, we used to come here, sit there and watch the game. I always wondered when I am going to be here playing for them. To be a part of this franchise is a dream come true, they have always supported me as a net bowler and also coming into the team. There were some nerves but all went pretty well," Vyshak said.

Parnell also asked him what he felt playing in Chinnaswamy Stadium and debuting for RCB.

To which he replied, "Finally, I could sleep well because late at night I could not sleep at all. You know how it is before the first game, I was very nervous. The start you guys (Parnell) gave, I just had to enjoy myself," said Vyshak.

"This is the first time that I am playing under the 40 thousand crowd around me, the first couple of balls which I bowled, I was very nervous but then I got used to it and later I just expressed myself," Vyshak continued.



After being put to bat first by DC, RCB posted a competitive score of 174/6 in their 20 overs. Skipper Faf (22) and Virat gave a solid start to RCB, stitching a first-wicket stand of 42 runs. Virat continued his good form, bringing up his third fifty of IPL 2023 in four games. He was dismissed for 50 off 34 balls with six fours and a six after stitching a 47-run stand with Mahipal Lomror (26).

Following this, RCB started to lose wickets regularly. But contributions from Glenn Maxwell (24), Shahbaz Ahmed (20*) and Anuj Rawat (15*) pushed RCB to a solid score.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 2/23 in his four overs. Mitchell Marsh also took 2/18 in his two overs. Lalit Yadav and Axar took one wicket each.

In chase of 175, DC never looked like a threat. Despite knocks from Manish Pandey (50 off 38 balls with five fours and a six) and Axar Patel (21 off 14 balls) knocks, the visitors were always under pressure. They were reduced to 98/7 at one point. Knock from Anrich Nortje (23*) helped DC cut some deficit but the visitors fell short by 23 runs.

Vijaykumar Vyshak was the star for RCB on his IPL debut, taking 3/20 in his four overs. Mohammed Siraj also took 2/23 in his four overs. Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell took a wicket each.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning fifty.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capital (Manish Pandey 50(38), Axar Patel 21(14) and Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/20) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and Royal Challenges Bangalore 174/6 (Virat Kohli 50(34), Mahipal Lomror 26(18) and Kuldeep Yadav 2/23) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

