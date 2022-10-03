It was amazing how we won past 2 games: Moeen Ali after England clinch series against Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Following his side's 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh T20I, England skipper Mooen Ali expressed happiness with his team's overall performances in the final two games and thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the smooth organisation of the series.

An unbeaten half-century by Dawid Malan and a dominant show from pacers helped England seal a highly-entertaining T20I series after a 67-run win against Pakistan in the seventh and final match in Lahore on Sunday.

"Brilliant game from us, we played well from the start. I thought our bowling was outstanding, throughout the series we bowled really well. When the team is batting like that, it gives a lot of confidence. Credit to the boys for the way they played. We needed two must-win games. It was amazing to see how we won the last two games. Also shows the depth we have in our squad. I just want to say thank you to everyone, and the PCB for looking after us," said Moeen in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, England has clinched this series by 4-3.

In the first innings, Malan's 78* off 47 balls powered the visitors to 209/3 in 20 overs. Contributions from Ben Duckett (30 off 19) and Harry Brook (46* off 29 balls) also proved to be extremely vital for England as Malan got a lot of support from these two batters. Malan had a 62-run stand with Duckett, following it with a 92-run stand with Brook.



Mohammad Hasnain (1/32) took a wicket for Pakistan.

Chasing 210, Shan Masood (56) did hit a half-century but did not get ample support from other batters, which meant that Pakistan could only score 142/8. Except for Iftikhar Ahmed (19) and Khushdil Shah (27), no other batter provided adequate support to Masood.

Woakes (3/26) led the English bowling chart for the day and other bowlers took key wickets too. Willey (2/22) did well and Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran got one wicket each.

Malan's knock of 78* off 47 balls with eight fours and three sixes earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Harry Brook on the other hand won the 'Man of the Series' title for scoring 238 runs in the series. (ANI)

