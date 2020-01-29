It was fun, but felt for NZ at same time: Rohit after Super Over win

Hamilton [New Zealand], Jan 29 (ANI): Despite saying it was fun winning the match against New Zealand in the Super Over, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma said that he feels for his opponents as they played "really good cricket".

India won the third T20I against New Zealand in the Super Over here. Both the teams scored 179 runs in their allotted 20 overs which forced the match to go into the Super Over.

"Super Over is always fun because as a batsman, you know you have just six balls to face. It was good fun to be out there in the middle. Although I have been a part of Super Over before, this was my first Super Over where I batted. So, I had no idea what to expect and how to start the Super Over," Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

"KL (Rahul) and I decided that we have to swing from the first ball. In the end, it was a good result for our team but at the same time, I feel for the New Zealand team. They played really good cricket," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled in the Super Over and New Zealand, batting first, scored 17 runs in the over.

However, Sharma's heroics in the Super Over handed India a victory as the batsman struck two consecutive sixes in the last two balls to hand the visitors a win.

However, Sharma termed Mohammed Shami's 20th over 'crucial' as the bowler gave away only one run in the last four balls.

"We never thought it will go to the Super Over because of the way they were batting. At one point, it looked like they can easily win the game. But I think Shami's last over was crucial, that actually got us the victory and not my two sixes... Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and get to the Super Over," Sharma said.

With this victory, India have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The fourth T20I between both teams will be played on January 31. (ANI)