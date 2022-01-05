It was important to put our legacy to next level: Mominul Haque on win against NZ

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], January 5 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque praised Ebadot Hossain for his fiery bowling and said that the win against New Zealand in the first Test was very important for his side.

Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

"It was teamwork. Everyone was keen to win the match and they put their hand up in all three departments. We won because of the bowlers, both in the first and second innings they were outstanding. They did all the hard work and bowled in the right areas. He (Ebadot) was unbelievable for us," said Mominul Haque after the game at the post-match presentation.



"We didn't play well in the last couple of Test matches and it was important to put our legacy to the next level. We have to forget about this win and look forward to the Christchurch Test," he added.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.

Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings. (ANI)

