From left to right: Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shivam Dube
From left to right: Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shivam Dube

It was my dream to play for India: Shivam on his maiden call-up

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Shivam Dube on Saturday termed his maiden call-up in the national squad as a 'dream.'
In a video posted by BCCI, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen interacting with Shreyas Iyer and Dube.
"I am feeling good after being a part of the team. It was my dream to play for India," said Dube.
While announcing the squad last week, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that the all-rounder is perfectly fit for the role as he has delivered phenomenal performances for India A.
"Since I am playing for the country it is a proud moment for me and I will continue to work hard," said Dube.
The all-rounder had also hit five sixes in five balls in a domestic match ahead of the Indian Premier League's auction in 2018, which earned him a spot in Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"I had told Dube before the auction that he had to hit six sixes in an over in order to raise his threshold price in the auction," said Iyer.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
The side will take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series tomorrow at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:54 IST

Team is preparing well for matches against Vietnam, says Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Ahead of the first friendly match against Vietnam, Indian women's team coach Maymol Rocky said that the team is preparing well for the upcoming games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:31 IST

Shakib Al Hasan posts message of realisation after being banned

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Anti-Corruption Code, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday said he has now realised more than ever about what it means to represent one's country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:26 IST

Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Control Board (PCB) code of conduct during his side's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:59 IST

Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 29 runs in first ODI

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan women's team defeated Bangladesh by 29 runs in the first ODI of two-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:30 IST

We've plenty of room to get better, says Seifert after opening...

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert believes that his team can make a comeback in the T20I series after going down to England in the first match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:49 IST

Hardik Pandya missing 'big guy' MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India batsman Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared a throwback picture, saying that he is missing 'the big guy' MS Dhoni.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:37 IST

South Africa beat England 32-12 to win Rugby World Cup

Yokohama [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): South Africa thrashed England 32-12 to clinch their third Rugby World Cup title here at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:28 IST

Was surrounded by match-fixers during my playing days: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that during his playing days he was surrounded by match-fixers in the national team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:59 IST

'The two spinners for me have been the stand-out' Warner on...

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): After thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series, Australian batsman David Warner heaped praise on the spin duo Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar for their economical bowling in the series.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:53 IST

We have a plan ready for David Warner, says Babar Azam

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not worried about David Warner's current form as his team has a plan in place for the Australian batsman.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:23 IST

'My focus is on an Olympic medal' says Indian Para Athlete Gunasekaran

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After winning three gold medals at World Military Games 2019, Indian Para Athlete Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran on Saturday said his next goal is to win an Olympic medal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:18 IST

Sachin, Krunal, Kuldeep wishes King Khan on his 54th birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current players Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav sent out their wishes to the Bollywood superstar.

Read More
iocl