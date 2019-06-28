England cricketer Sam Billings
It will be an India-England match: Sam Billings reveals his World Cup finalists

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:30 IST

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): As India and England are ready to compete against each other in the premier tournament, England player Sam Billings opined that both the teams will meet again for the World Cup final.
"I think it will be an India-England final. Obviously, it depends on how the semi-finals go. But these are the two best sides in the world for a reason. Australia is playing some great cricket as well but I am going to back India and England for sure," Billings told ANI.
When asked to pick one player from each side, who he thinks is going to play a vital role in India-England match, Billings picked pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the Indian side.
"I think Jasprit Bumrah from India has been amazing for the last 12 months in Test cricket and also now in the 50-over format. We have seen him doing so much in the IPL (Indian Premier League) for the years. He is a superstar, so he is my pick from the Indian team. You can always go on for Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli) and MS Dhoni as well. But for me, I am going to pick Bumrah," he said.
Whereas, from the English side, Billings picked two players as he said: "From English fans' point of view, I hope Jason Roy is fit. I think he has shown what a top-quality player he is and a huge asset to English cricket. My pick is for him and got one more, Jos Buttler. Buttler can win a game on his own and as can Jason."
India is now the only unbeaten team in this edition of the quadrennial tournament and Billings is looking forward to watching his team's clash against a 'top-quality' side.
"It is an amazing game and I am looking forward to it. It is probably the game of the tournament so far, two powerhouses of world cricket. I will be supporting England of course. It is a great opportunity for England to get a really good win against a top-quality side, number one side in the world," Billings said.
India will face England at Edgbaston on June 30. (ANI)

