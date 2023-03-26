"It's a massive challenge but we are confident": Meg Lanning ahead of WPL final against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women's Premier League final at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. With less than 24 hours left into the game, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning believes that her team is ready to face an irrepressible Mumbai team.

"Obviously they have played well last night to get to this point we know how dangerous they can be and how many great players they have got so it's a massive challenge for Delhi but we are confident as well. We come in having big sort of push in the few games I think which is really important," Lanning said in pre-match conference.

"We haven't had things go our way. So I feel like this prepares us really nicely for a high-pressure game tomorrow night so we just gotta go out there and play our best cricket what we have done throughout the tournament is play with a smile on our faces and really enjoyed it and that is certainly what I will be encouraging the girls to do tomorrow night enjoy the experience embrace it who knows if we get back here again so we need to make the most of the opportunity and go out there have some fun," she added.



Delhi Capitals success has more or less been defined by their destructive opening pair of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shed some light on the approach her team will follow to keep the successful duo quiet.

"I think in this tournament they have the best opening combination in the tournament and I think they did well against us also in the last game they did really well and other teams also. We know what they can do and how dangerous they are we do have some plans and hopefully, we are able to execute them also," Harmanpreet said.

She further went on to praise the opposition captain for her influential leadership skills throughout the Women's Premier League.

"I think for her (Meg Lanning) it is so easy for her to make changes and come up with a good plan. But it has been a challenge for us. If you look at this WPL you can see it is a balanced side and she is leading from the front. So I think the best thing you can learn from her is that she is not someone who is dependent on the players she is someone who always leads from the front."

"Even in this WPL also she is leading from the front so I think that is something you want from your leader so when a leader comes forward and gives you a response so when your team does well. So I have learned these things from her. Tomorrow's match will be important and I know she is not someone who will give up easily so we have to fight till the end and our team is ready for that," Harmanpreet continued. (ANI)

