It's always nice beating a good team: New Zealand's Grandhomme after win over England

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:37 IST

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After securing a win over England on Tuesday, New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme said that it is always nice beating a 'good team'.
"Definitely you can't give them an inch. You've got to keep hitting them hard and try and win every game when you can," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Grandhomme as saying.
"They're pretty good lads and they're a good team so it's always nice beating them but we've got to move on from that," he added.
Grandhomme played a knock of 55 runs helping New Zealand rack up a massive total of 180 runs which England failed to chase and faced a 14-run defeat.
Despite setting a respectable total, Grandhomme is of the opinion that they were 20 runs short.
"We had to bowl well and get a few wickets up top and then we'd put them under pressure ... nine, 10 an over I think here is still very gettable because it's only one hit and then five singles, if you like, and it's not that hard but our bowlers executed and did a great job," he said.
"The bowlers were actually happy with that total. I thought we were at least 20 short but the bowlers back themselves and win us games so, a good win," Grandhomme added.
New Zeland have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and the fourth T20I will be played on November 8. (ANI)

