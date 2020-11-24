'It's been one hell of a ride': Sarah Aley announces WBBL retirement

Sydney [Australia], November 24 (ANI): Australian women cricketer Sarah Aley has announced retirement from Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Aley revealed on Instagram that she has played her last match for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers bowed out of the tournament despite registering a win against the top-placed Melbourne Stars by five wickets due to the net run rate.



Aley, who has played two matches in the shortest format of the game for Australia, also penned an emotional post on Instagram announcing her retirement from the mega event.

"Well the cat is outta the bag. It's time to call it a day. Have loved every moment in magenta with the @sixersbbl from laughing at @a_healy 's dribble, celebrating wickets, sitting back and watching one of the best absolutely boss it," Aley captioned the post.

"Celebrating WBBL titles with great mates and family and finishing it all off with one last piercing look from @kappie777 but then hugging it out. It's been one hell of a ride and I've loved every minute. Truly the best people to play alongside and play for #smashemsixers #bisandtris," she added.

Aley featured in all six editions of the WBBL for Sixers and has scalped 89 wickets in the tournament. She has finished the season fourth on the all-time wicket-taking list. (ANI)

