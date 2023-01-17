It's called VERA level: Dinesh Karthik drops epic remark after AB de Villiers praises Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik shared a cheeky tweet in response to former South Africa captain and batting icon AB de Villiers' tweet in which the latter praised Team India batter and his longtime Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) partner Virat Kohli.

De Villiers was all praise for the Indian run machine after the India batter Kohli played a magnificent 166* off only 110 balls knock in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the Sri Lanka series on Sunday.

Reacting to his good friend's magnificent innings, South African legend De Villiers took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: "Virat Kohli! Different level."

https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1614837317042147329

Karthik was quick to respond to De Villiers' tweet. He tweeted De Villiers' status again and added a comment. "It's called VERA level. Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you. See you in @IPL," Karthik wrote.

https://twitter.com/DineshKarthik/status/1614855479129407489



"Vera level" is a Tamil term used to describe something that is of a very different level.

Kohli won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning ton and also the 'Man of the Series' for scoring 283 runs in the series, which included two centuries.

Coming to the match, They have also recorded the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket and are the first team ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

Electing to bat first, India got off to a wonderful start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) having an opening stand of 95 runs with Shubman Gill. Later, Gill teamed with Virat Kohli to stitch a 131-run second wicket stand and brought up his second ODI ton, before being dismissed for 116 off 97 balls. Virat took Lankan bowlers to the attack, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, consisting of 12 fours and eight sixes.

For SL, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne got one scalp.

Chasing 391, Sri Lanka could not put up a fight and a powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj (4/32) demolished any hopes of redemption, leaving Lanka at 39/6. The visitors were dismissed for just 73 and lost the match by 317 runs.

Siraj's spell of 4/32 proved to be lethal for Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) got wickets too. Only three Lanka batters, Nuwanidu Fernando (19), skipper Dasun Shanaka (11) and Kasun Rajitha (13*) touched double digits. (ANI)

