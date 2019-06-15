Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar
It's must-win game for Pak: Sunil Gavaskar ahead of CWC'19 clash against India

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:13 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI): Member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said Pakistan's tough start to the World Cup has put extra pressure on Sarfaraz Ahmed's men ahead of the high-voltage clash against India, scheduled on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.
"It's a must-win game for them (Pakistan). If they don't win tomorrow, it'll be very tough. The fact it's an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far. So there's probably a bit more pressure on them," ICC quoted Gavaskar, as saying.
India will enter the match as an unbeaten side so far, while Pakistan have just one win in four matches. Up to one billion people are expected to tune into the action on television, as fans all over the world prepare for one of the biggest events in global sport.
"If it's a proper 50-over game I think India have the strength to win. But if gets truncated, if it's a game that gets reduced to 30 overs or less, anything can happen," the Indian legend added.
The tournament hosts England lost to Pakistan by 14 runs. However, Gavaskar said that his favourite side is England, especially after the hosts eight-wicket win over the West Indies.
"My favourites for the last three years have always been England. Their opening batting and their bowling attack have been fantastic, but I think more than anything else it's the leadership they've got," he said.
"I think they should've won the Champions Trophy two years ago as well, but sometimes when it comes to the knockout stages you have one bad day and you are out of the tournament. But the way England have been playing and the way they have recovered after losing to Pakistan doesn't bode too well for the other teams," Gavaskar concluded. (ANI)

