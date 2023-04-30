"It's one of the best innings I've seen," Babar Azam praises Fakhar Zaman's knock against NZ

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): After witnessing Fakhar Zaman's scintillating unbeaten knock of 180 (144)* Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed his performance as one of the 'best' innings he ever saw.

Pakistan registered their second victory in style against New Zealand in the five-match ODI series. Pakistan have a two-game advantage and this time Zaman stepped up while chasing a target of 337.

"It's one of the best innings I've seen. 20-30 runs too many we conceded. But the way Fakhar built his innings, and the partnerships we had one after the other was key," Babar Azam siad after the match.

The Pakistan opener Zaman struck 17 boundaries and six massive sixes during his unbeaten knock of 180* as the Asian side successfully chased down New Zealand's healthy total of 336/5 with 10 deliveries to spare.

Pakistan needed something special from Fakhar in reply as New Zealand posted what looked to be a very decent score on the back of a brilliant century from Daryl Mitchell (129) and an equally important knock from captain Tom Latham (98).



Babar stepped up with Fakhar Zaman to keep Pakistan in the chase. his knock of 65(66) laid the groundwork of the massive chase. Both players read the situation and picked up boundaries on every possible opportunity that came knocking at their door.

"As a captain, it's very satisfying. The main thing is to be able to read situations. When I went in, we were trying to go six an over, seven an over," Babar added.

After the match, Zaman looked back at his knock and revealed how his approach as well as hard work played a crucial role in his recent success.

"I try to take some time at the start in one-day cricket. Every player works hard on his game at this level. Same with me. If a team like NZ has dropped two catches, have to consider it as my lucky day. Rizwan told me to hang in there, and that he'll take the risks."

Pakistan will try to seal the series in the third match of the ODI series on 3rd May at the National Stadium Karachi. (ANI)

