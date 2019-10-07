Australia's Rachael Haynes
Australia's Rachael Haynes

It's really good reward for our consistent performances: Haynes after victory over Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:45 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australian batter Rachael Haynes, after the woman team secured a massive 110-run victory over Sri Lanka, has termed the feat as a 'good reward' for their 'consistent performance'.
"I think it's a really good reward for our consistent performances over the last little bit. There's been some terrific individual performances as well within that, but holistically the team has been playing really well and that's probably been the most pleasing thing," Cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.
With this victory, the current team equalled Belinda Clark's Australian team's record of 17 consecutive wins in the ODI cricket. Meg Lanning-led side can shatter the record if they managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the third and last ODI of the series, which they have already sealed.
Moreover, the team tops the points table of ICC Women's ODI Championship with 32 points.
Haynes also praised Belinda Clark's team, which created the record over a period of two years from December 1997 to February 1999, by calling them formidable.
"I'm not sure if all our team was alive back then. That era, that generation of cricketers were so formidable and they had a lot of success as well," she said.
"It really created the standard in terms of what's expected when you play cricket in this team. If we get past that milestone it'll be a pretty wonderful achievement, but it's not lost on us how incredible they were as well," Haynes added.
The third ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 9. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:14 IST

ECB appoints Chris Silverwood as men's head coach

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Chris Silverwood as the men's team head coach on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Australia women remain on top of ODI and T20I teams rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots of both women's ODI and T20I rankings tables' after the annual updates carried out on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:27 IST

Australia women defeat Sri Lanka by 110 runs in second ODI

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia women defeated Sri Lanka by 110 runs in their second ODI to lead the three-match series 2-0 here at Allan Border Field on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:53 IST

Sumit Nagal moves six places to achieve career-best ranking of 129

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal moved up six places and achieved a career-best ranking of 129 in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings issued on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:42 IST

Bacelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to renovate squad

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning to reinvest money in the squad to become a 'winning generation'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:59 IST

Ashwin, Pujara, and Dhawan extend birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:45 IST

Adelaide Strikers sign 16-year-old Darcie Brown for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers on Sunday signed a three-year deal with Darcie Brown for the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:03 IST

There are lot of games to go: Pep Guardiola after 2-0 defeat...

Leeds [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): Despite facing a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Sunday, defending Premier League champions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that 'there are a lot of games to go' in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:58 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol pen rap song to give tribute to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who recently became the most capped international T20I player for the country received a special tribute on Sunday from teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol after the duo prepared a rap song.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:11 IST

Sarita Devi, Nandini bow out of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 6 (ANI): Sarita Devi (60kg) and debutant Nandini (81kg) bowed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as India registered a winless day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Southampton

Southampton [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Chelsea defeated Southampton 4-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Akmal, Shehzad have my full support: Sarfaraz Ahmed

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): After a dismal performance against Sri Lanka in the first T20I, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who are eyeing a comeback in the team.

Read More
iocl