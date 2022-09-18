I've been bit light on cricket this summer: England's Kate Cross

London [UK], September 18 (ANI): As England gare up to start the ODI series against India on Sunday at Hove, England bowler Kate Cross is set to unleash the frustration of a quiet English summer for the team.

In her last outing, she took 4 for 63 and 2 for 56 in the drawn Test against South Africa which kicked off the international home season.

"You just want to play as much cricket as you can, and I feel like I've probably been a bit light on cricket this summer," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cross as saying.



"I've played three games for England, which feels really - compared to last year especially - like not a lot of cricket. You do all the training so you can go out there and enjoy those moments as a team. I've had one of the best seats in the house to watch that T20 series and see the youngsters go out and do their thing, so I just can't wait to get out there," she added.

Cross was a member of England's T20I team for the South Africa trip, the Commonwealth Games, and the recently concluded series with India.

"It's always frustrating when you're in a squad and not playing. But I think from my point of view, there's a bit of experience that I can bring to the group even when I'm not playing," said Cross.

"That's been something that I've tried to do with this team as we've obviously not got Nat [Sciver] or Katherine around, so as a senior bowler it's nice to have a bit more responsibility and some youngsters listening to what you're saying," she added.

"They've been so impressive. They've just had no fear when they've come out to play for England, which is everything that we want moving forward. It's what we're trying to achieve as a team. It's a type of cricket that means that you can't fail and they've just come in and done exactly that," Cross said. (ANI)

