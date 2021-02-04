I've felt the love and passion: Kevin Pietersen thanks India for sending COVID-19 vaccines to SA

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the love and hospitality he has received from India throughout his playing career.

Pietersen also thanked India for providing the COVID-19 vaccine doses to South Africa.

"India has taught me so much and also given me so much, throughout my career. I've felt the love, passion, energy, and hospitality that not many other countries can compare with. The world is seeing its care with the delivery of the vaccine to SA this week," Pietersen tweeted



On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa," Jaishankar tweeted.

The government, on January 15, granted emergency approval for 'Covishield'. The vaccine can be stored for six months at a temperature between two to eight degrees Celsius.

The government has planned to vaccinate 72 per cent of the country's total population against COVID-19. Almost 28 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 15 years and does not need to be vaccinated. (ANI)

