I've got the drive to win games for Australia: Adam Zampa

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 29 (ANI): Australia spinner Adam Zampa said he got the drive to win games for Australia and feels that this year's Men's T20 World Cup will be different for him than it was back in 2016.

"I just look back and think, 'wow, I've played a World Cup', but I think it's a little bit different now. I've got the drive to win games for Australia. I think I can help that, rather than thinking I'm just happy to be there," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Zampa as saying.

Zampa played his first T20 World Cup when he was just 23-year old in 2016 and will play this year's event as a much more experienced and mature bowler. Australia will host the premier tournament that will begin in October.

Despite having gained so much experience and taken more than 100 international wickets, Zampa stated that he still does not feel comfortable but it is a good thing as it drives him to improve constantly.

"Even now I don't feel comfortable, which is probably a good thing to be honest. I haven't been comfortable since I've been playing professional cricket, so hope it's a good thing that keeps me driven, and as I said earlier, I hope for constant improvement. As I get older, get more experience, train harder and think about the game a bit different ...," he said.

Australia are currently in South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors have already won the T20I series by 2-1 and the ODI series will commence today.

Zampa said that it takes a bit of adapting to shift from T20 cricket to one-day cricket as both the formats are not similar.

"It actually takes a bit of adapting from T20 cricket to one-day cricket. It's not [similar], I don't find it to be similar at all to be honest. Yeah, it's going to be a good couple of days' preparation and good confidence after this win. But I think there is a different thought to how T20 works from one-day cricket," Zampa said. (ANI)

