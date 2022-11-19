"I've no doubt they all will be big players": Williamson on India's squad

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson mentioned that the young India squad that has travelled to the country is rich in quality and the players will be future stars for India.

"I've got no doubt they all will be big players for India, I've seen them all in the IPL. They've got great quality," said Williamson.

The skipper mentioned that the India tour is a great opportunity for the players who have been on the bench to showcase their talent.

"Quite quick after a major event, we've had a whole heap of T20 cricket in the past. We're quite excited to play India irrespective though. Most teams gear up towards major events that are not too far away, and the ODI format will now be a great opportunity for guys to come in. I'm sure there will be plenty of opportunities for guys to shine," stated the batter.

Talking about the conditions that will be presented, he said, "We'll have to wait and see what surfaces present us, and we need to adjust."



Reflecting on the World Cup exit, the batter said that the series is a fresh opportunity for both sides.

"We'll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we've got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this," mentioned the Kiwi skipper.

"It is usually sunny out there, with a bit of rain. Hopefully, we get a full house," expressed the right-hander on the venue for the next game.

The first game of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to heavy rain at the Sky Stadium in Wellington without a single ball being bowled.

Both teams will move to Mount Maunganui for Sunday's second T20I of the three-match series. (ANI)

