'I've no expectations': Alex Carey on pitch conditions in upcoming Pakistan tour

Melbourne [Australia], February 20 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey agreed that the pitch will favour spinners in the upcoming tour of Pakistan but pointed out the visitors should also be ready to face pace and bounce too.

Australia will tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from March 4.

"Preparing for the most difficult scenario from our perspective would mean preparing for spin-friendly conditions," cricket.com.au quoted Carey as saying.



"If you prepare for that, but then come up against something different - if they're quick-friendly pitches that are a bit harder and bouncy - then we've all experienced more of those conditions here in Australia than the spinner-friendly ones," he added.

The Australia wicket-keeper feels the visitors have got the time to assess the conditions and prepare together ahead of the Pakistan series.

"But we'll probably get a taste of all of those at some stage, and I have no expectations," said Carey.

"It's more just the excitement to get over there and have a week or so lead-in to that first Test - catch balls, hit balls, face spinners, face quicks, face the reversing ball. We've got a bit of time to assess and prepare together," he added.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott (ANI)

