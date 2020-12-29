I've sort of let Ashwin dictate terms, probably never let any spinner do that: Smith

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith admitted that he has allowed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series.

Ashwin picked Smith's wicket in the first session of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday for a duck. It was the first time in history that the right-handed batsman got out without scoring against India in the longest format of the game. The senior campaigner extracted extra spin and bounce as Smith played along his wrist to get caught at leg slip.

Smith, who has been dismissed twice by Ashwin in the ongoing Test series, said he hasn't allowed any other spinner to dictate terms like the Indian spinner did to him.

"I probably haven't played Ashwin as well as I would've liked; I probably would've liked to have put him under a bit more pressure. I've sort of let him dictate terms and that's something I've probably never let any spinner do in my career," Smith told SEN radio.

"I've sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive and made them change things. I haven't allowed that to happen, probably because I'm searching for just being out there for long enough," he added.



Smith was in red hot form for Australia in the while-ball series, but the batsman hasn't looked good in the Tests as of now.

Smith, who was named as the ICC's Test player of the decade, has said that he looking to spend some more time in the middle as it is the most important thing for him.

"At the moment I'm searching for time in the middle; that's the most important thing for me," Smith, who was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings, said.

"When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I've spent in the middle, during those one-day games. For me, that's important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle," he added.

India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

