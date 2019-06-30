Cricket tournament organised for blinds in Srinagar.
Cricket tournament organised for blinds in Srinagar.

J-K: First blind cricket tournament organised in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:29 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): For the first time in Kashmir, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.
It is a two-day tournament which began on Saturday and the motive behind this tournament is to encourage such players to take part in sports events and boost their morals so that they can also make a career in sports.
The tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Handicap Association with support from Jammu and Kashmir sports council.
"Public has given a good response to it and some NGOs and organisations have also supported us. However, from the government, we have only been provided with hostels and nothing else. Players are very happy and excited to play. In this blind cricket, the ball is a bit different and the rules are also different, depending on the category: Blind 1, Blind 2, Blind 3," Abrar Ahmad, organiser, told ANI.
Sheraz Ahmad, a player, is happy and wants more such tournaments to take place in the state. "We are very happy because there was no awareness and we want such tournaments to take place in Kashmir also as they took place in other states," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 02:11 IST

