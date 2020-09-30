J-K Police playing vital role in promoting sports culture in Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police is playing a vital role in promoting sports culture and providing a specific platform to youths of the Valley aimed to make their future bright in sports activities including cricket.

Talented youngsters of the Valley have the capacity to compete anywhere in the world but due to the lack of exposure and basic facilities sometimes they face problems and could not show the hidden talent.

The cricket tournament organised by the J-K Police served the purpose of providing a stage for the youths in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

For the last two years, authorities could not organise big sports events including cricket leagues and energetic players of the Valley could not get the chance to perform. In order to promote sports culture including cricket, Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a wonderful T20 cricket league which was concluded on Tuesday in Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

During this premier league, 16 teams from different parts of the Valley participated and they enjoyed a lot in the competition.





"I enjoyed the tournament as due to COVID-19 we were unable to play the cricket but now with the commencement of this tournament, we are feeling well. For our health, it is very important to pick a sport," Amir, a budding cricketer, told ANI.

"We played this tournament after 1.5 years and we want more tournaments like this. These events give a platform to youngsters to showcase their talent. J-K Police has taken a very huge initiative and 16 teams participated from Srinagar," another player Sameer added.

Such sports activities or events always help youths to come out from mental stress people experiencing in the COVID-19 times. Sports lovers are demanding that such sports events should be continued in the future at a large scale aimed to make the sports culture strong in the coming days. Half a dozen sports activities are being organised by J-K Police across the Valley.



"Since August 5 last year, this is the first time a tournament has been played here. We wanted to give the local budding talent a constructive platform to perform. This is the first installment of the series organised by the J-K Police. 16 teams participated in the tournament as this event was organised on short notice but we will have more teams in the future. We will plan a bigger tournament for cricket, football and volleyball in the coming days," Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar and Organising Secretary of the tournament said. (ANI)

