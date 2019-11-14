Jack Leach
Jack Leach

Jack Leach signs two-year contract extension with Somerset

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:26 IST

Taunton [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): England spinner Jack Leach on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.
The 28-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of the 2020 season, but this new agreement will see Leach remain at his hometown club until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.
Born and raised in Taunton, he successfully progressed through the Somerset age-group pathway before making his Somerset debut against South Africa in 2012. Since then he has gone on to play 67 first-class matches for the County, taking 222 wickets at an average of 25.66.
His performances for Somerset have been rewarded with nine England Test appearances in which he has claimed 32 wickets at an average of 26.06.
Leach has also made headlines with the bat for his country after making 92 in this year's Test against Ireland at Lord's and by helping England to a dramatic Ashes Test victory at Headingley.
"I'm very happy to sign this new contract. I'm a Somerset fan at heart so I'm very proud to represent the County. I have a great relationship with the Members and fans, and I can't thank them enough for the support they give the team and me as an individual," Leach said in an official statement.
"I'd also like to thank Jason Kerr and Andy Hurry for the belief they have shown in me. I'm looking forward to the winter and can't wait for next season!" he added.
Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "Everyone at the Club is delighted that Jack has committed his future to Somerset. He is an exceptional talent and a big influence in the dressing room. I can't speak highly enough of him both as a player and as a man."
"He has a genuine passion for the game and in particular for Somerset. That shows itself every time he trains, in his diligent preparation and in his wholehearted performances every time he takes to the field. We feel that he has a major role to play for both Somerset and England over the forthcoming years," he added. (ANI)

