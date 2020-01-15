Jacqueline Williams to become first woman third umpire in a men's international match

Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): West Indies' Jacqueline Williams is set to become the first woman third umpire in a men's international match.

When West Indies and Ireland step on the field to play the first T20I of the three-match series later today, Williams will forge her name into history.

The 43-year-old will be officiating in the position in all three matches of the series.

"This is a matter of huge honour for me and I am really excited at the prospect of my role as TV umpire in a men's international match. I have officiated as a third umpire in men's matches before, but this is for the first time in an international match and that too featuring the West Indies," Williams said in an official statement.

Last year, India's G S Lakshmi oversaw the third series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates and in the process became the first woman match referee in men's ODIs.

In April last year, Australia's Claire Polosak became the first female umpire to stand in a men's ODI, in the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 match between Namibia and Oman in Windhoek, Namibia.

Retired umpire Kathy Cross of New Zealand was the first woman official to stand in a men's ICC tournament. (ANI)

