Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Ross Taylor confirm participation for LLC Masters

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian pace great Brett Lee and former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak have confirmed their participation for the LLC Masters, announced the Legends League Cricket on Saturday.

LLC Masters will be played in Qatar from February 27 to Match 8.

The list of confirmed players includes Shane Watson, Upul Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Kevin O'Brien, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth.



Jacques Kallis said, "It has been amazing experience to play with the legends of the game in India. I am hoping to enjoy the game in Qatar as well."

Ross Taylor said, "I thoroughly enjoyed season two and happy to be part of the winning team. Look forward to playing in LLC Masters."

Brett Lee commented, "Having played both seasons, I am excited to play some really competitive cricket in Legends League Cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters."

Abdur Razzak said, "I am looking forward to play in LLC Masters, I am following some of the legends in LLC and I am happy to play with them."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "The excitement is building towards LLC Masters with so many players coming forward to participate. Legends League Cricket is already one of the most respected, followed and watched senior leagues in the World. With LLC Masters, we would definitely retain our position with so much serious and competitive cricket." (ANI)

