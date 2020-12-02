Jadeja, Pandya can be huge assets for us in this tour: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday congratulated Men in Blue for registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third ODI and added that all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya could be huge assets to the side in this long tour.

While India opened their account in the ODI Super League with this win, Australia took the series 2-1. Now, both the sides will lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday.

Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs and he stitched a partnership of 150 runs with Pandya to take India's score to 302/5. Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant inning of 92 off 76 balls.

"Good win for India in spite of series loss..hopefully it will turn things around as it's a long tour ..Jadeja and Pandiya can be huge assets to this team in the long run ..plays at difficult positions ..," Ganguly tweeted.



Jadeja also managed to take the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch, and he ended up with the figures of 1-62 in his quota of ten overs.

Luck was on India's side to begin with as Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bat. While the top-order failed to fire in unison, the middle-order rose to the challenge and both Pandya and Jadeja played match-winning knocks of 92 and 66 respectively to guide India to 302/5.

Kohli played a knock of 63 runs. The addition of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav also rejuvenated the bowling in the third ODI as the side was finally able to take wickets at regular intervals. For the first time in the last six ODIs, the Men in Blue also managed to take a wicket in the powerplay overs.

Aaron Finch played a knock of 75 runs, while Glenn Maxwell and Aston Agar tried their best to take Australia over the line. But in the end, Kohli and the boys managed to hang on to register a 13-run win.

Thakur scalped three wickets while Natarajan and Bumrah took two wickets each. (ANI)

