Jadeja playing well opens many options for Team India, says Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli wants Ravindra Jadeja to continue performing like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder did in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSK's innings and then came back to pick three wickets as MS Dhoni-led side thrashed RCB by 69 runs. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls, with the help of five 6s and four 4s, as CSK scored 191 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, RCB managed to score 122/9 and suffered their first defeat of the ongoing IPL.

"I have believed in Jadeja a lot. His ability has been there for everyone to see. He has been out of the team due that injury in Australia and I am happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and in the field," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the defeat.

"After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder be in a good space and perform well. I hope he keeps doing more often because when he plays well and is confident, that opens so many options not only for CSK but also for Indian cricket," he added.



In the match, Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of the RCB bowlers and whacked five sixes in his final over. Harshal had given just 14 runs in three overs before Jadeja came firing on all cylinders in the final six balls of CSK's innings.

"You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament. Our start was decent enough. One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see," said Kohli.

"He (Harshal) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets of the set batters took the momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over. We need to look at the loss in the right way.

"I am opening the innings with Dev. We will continue to test our batting depth. As a batting side we are confident. We are gonna switch the roles at some point," the RCB skipper added.

CSK are now at the top of the points table and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday while RCB will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (ANI)

