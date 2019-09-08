Jalaj Saxena added to India A squad for first four-day match against South Africa A

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:31 IST

ISRO will get us to farther galaxies: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2, saying the space agency will not just get the country to the moon, but to farther galaxies.