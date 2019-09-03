Mohammad Shami celebrates after taking Rahkeem Cornwall’s wicket (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Mohammad Shami celebrates after taking Rahkeem Cornwall’s wicket (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Jamaica Test: India defeat Windies by 257 runs

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:25 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): India defeated West Indies by 257 runs on the fourth day of the second Test here at Sabina Park.
With this win, India has won the two-match series 2-0 and they have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points. This win is the eighth consecutive series victory for India over Windies.
Resuming day four at 45/2, Windies were given a big blow as overnight batsman Darren Bravo walked off the field after suffering a delayed concussion and Jermaine Blackwood was named as the substitute. Roston Chase joined Shamarh Brooks in the middle.
Chase and Brooks did not go in their shell and they counter-attacked to put the Indian bowling lineup under pressure. The duo managed to stitch together a partnership of 42 runs, but their resistance came to an end as Ravindra Jadeja scalped the wicket of Chase (12).
Shimron Hetmyer once again failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by Ishant Sharma, reducing Windies to 98/4. Jadeja had dismissed Blackwood at first slip, but replays showed that the bowler overstepped, so the batsman was called back to the field.
Blackwood kept on playing in an aggressive manner and he along with Brooks ensured the team did not lose more wickets, and as a result, Windies went to the lunch break with a score of 145/4.
Brooks and Blackwood stitched together a partnership of 61 runs, but after the lunch break their stint at the crease came to an end as Jasprit Bumrah had Blackwood (38) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.
India got two wickets in succession as both Shahmar Brooks and Jahmar Hamilton were sent back to the pavilion. Skipper Virat Kohli displayed good fielding skills to run-out Brooks (50) whereas Jadeja had Hamilton (0) caught at second slip to leave Windies at 177/7.
Mohammad Shami quickly dismissed Rahkeem Cornwall (1) and Kemar Roach (5) as he had them both caught at the hands of Pant to leave Windies at 206/9.
Jadeja got the final wicket as he dismissed Holder (39), bundling out Windies for 210 to hand India the victory. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:29 IST

Kohli overtakes Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): As India defeated West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test of the two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:21 IST

US Open: World number one Naomi Osaka knocked out

New York [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the ongoing US Open on Monday as she lost her fourth-round match 5-7, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST

Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar hand India fourth gold medal in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Apurvi Chandela partnered with Deepak Kumar to hand India its fourth gold medal on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:41 IST

Did not get any benefit after winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Monday said that he did not get benefits to his expectation after winning the bronze medal in the World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST

Jamaica Test: Concussion rules out Darren Bravo, Jermaine...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 : Windies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against India after suffering a delayed concussion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:13 IST

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], Sept 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday..

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:46 IST

Haryana Police wrestler bags gold at World Police and Fire Games

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Constable Baljit of Haryana Police has won a gold medal in the 130-kg wrestling category of the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) International Championship held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:57 IST

Kohli named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for upcoming...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list for Delhi's squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Best FIFA Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Sep 2 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi were shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, the apex football body announced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:32 IST

The Hundred: 11 venues announced for women's matches

London [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): The England Cricket Board on Monday revealed 11 venues, which would host women's matches during the upcoming -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:53 IST

India A register 4-wicket victory in third ODI, seal ODI series...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): India A registered a four-wicket victory over South Africa A in the third ODI to seal the five-match series at Greenfield International Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:20 IST

Andy Robertson hails Roberto Firmino

Liverpool [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson praised Roberto Firmino saying that there is no one like the 27-year-old.

Read More
iocl