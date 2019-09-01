Bumrah celebrates after taking his fifth wicket against West Indies (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Bumrah celebrates after taking his fifth wicket against West Indies (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Jamaica Test: India on top after Bumrah's five-wicket haul

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:51 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies to consolidate India's position here at Sabina Park.
West Indies finished day two at 87/7 after bundling India out for 416 runs in the first innings.
Windies' innings got off to a bad start as Bumrah had John Campbell (2) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant with just 10 runs on the board.
Bumrah wreaked havoc in the 9th over as he registered a hat-trick, and, with this, he became only the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game.
The 25-year-old dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls.
Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.
Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.
Opener Brathwaite was also sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah and with this the pacer scalped his fifth wicket in the innings, reducing Windies to 22/5. In the 15th over of the innings, Bumrah walked off the park as he felt pain in his left calf.
Skipper Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer retrieved the innings for Windies as they put up a 45-run stand, but their stint at the crease was ended by Mohammad Shami as he rattled the stumps of Hetmyer (34) reducing Windies to 67/6.
With 20 minutes of play left on the second day, Kohli brought his strike bowler back into the attack and Bumrah did not disappoint as he dismissed Holder (18) in the 29th over of the innings.
Windies did not lose any more wicket and the team ended the day at 87/7, still trailing India by 329 runs.
Resuming day two at 264/5, India got off to the worst start possible as the side lost Pant (27) on the first ball of the day. Holder bowled an inswinger to dismantle the stumps of Pant.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to bat next and he provided support to the overnight batter Hanuma Vihari. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 38-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Rahkeem Cornwall as he dismissed Jadeja (16) to reduce India to 302/7.
Holder had one decision going his way as the umpire ruled Vihari leg-before wicket, but the batsman reviewed the call, and the DRS saved him as the ball was clearly missing the stumps.
The team did not lose any more wicket and India went to the lunch break with a score of 336/7.
After the break, both Ishant and Vihari scored at a brisk pace and their partnership saw Ishant bringing up his half-century and Vihari bringing up his maiden ton.
Looking for big shots, tailender Ishant (57) perished as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kraigg Brathwaite, and the 112-run partnership came to an end between Ishant and Vihari.
After Ishant's dismissal, India's innings folded for 416 runs. Holder sent Vihari (111) back to the pavilion to scalp his fifth wicket in the innings. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:30 IST

US Open: Nadal enters fourth round

New York [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Rafael Nadal on Saturday entered the fourth round of US Open as he defeated Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:59 IST

Bumrah becomes third Indian to take hat-trick in Tests

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recorded his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:05 IST

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Burnley FC

Burnley [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Burnley 3-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Turf Moor Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:36 IST

Anthoine Hubert passes away after high-speed collision on race track

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): F2 driver Anthoine Hubert passed away on Saturday after a high-speed collision on lap two of the Formula two feature race at the Belgian Grand Pix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:55 IST

Premier League: Chelsea, Sheffield play out a draw

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Chelsea and Sheffield United played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:53 IST

Odisha to get its own ISL football club

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Sports and Youth Services Department of government of Odisha and the Delhi Soccer Private Limited (DSPL) on Saturday signed an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera to launch the Indi

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:37 IST

Premier League: Manchester City thrash Brighton

Manchester [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester City thrashed Brighton FC 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday at City of Manchester Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:04 IST

Delhi Dynamos confirm relocating base to Odisha

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos on Saturday confirmed moving its base from Delhi to Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Ishan Kishan stars as India A defeat South Africa A by two wickets

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ishan Kishan played a 55-run knock off just 24 balls to hand India A a win by two wickets against South Africa A in the second ODI of the five-match series on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:27 IST

India defeat Nepal 7-0, win SAFF U-15 2019 Championship

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India defeated Nepal 7-0 on Saturday to lift the SAFF U-15 2019 Championships here at the Kalyani Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:25 IST

Premier League: Manchester United, Southampton play out a draw

Southampton [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United and Southampton FC played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:04 IST

Hazard not fit to play right now: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Eden Hazard is not fit to play right now for Belgium's upcoming matches.

Read More
iocl