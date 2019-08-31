Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in action against Windies (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in action against Windies (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Jamaica Test: India posts 264/5 on day one against Windies

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:24 IST

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India posted a score of 264/5 on day one of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies here at Sabina Park on Friday (local time).
Both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively at the close of play on day one.
After being put in to bat, India had a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal laid down a solid foundation for the team. Both the batsmen put up a stand of 32 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Windies skipper had Rahul (13) caught at first slip.
Cheteshwar Pujara (6) once again failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed by debutant Rahkeem Cornwall, reducing India to 46/2.
Agarwal and skipper Kohli ensured that the team does not lose more wickets, and the side got to a score of 72/2 at the lunch break.
Both the batsmen resumed their innings after the lunch break and the duo was able to bring up the fifty-run stand just twenty minutes after the lunch break.
Agarwal brought up his half-century in the 38th over, but immediately after scoring fifty, the right-handed Agarwal (55) was sent back to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Holder.
Centurion from the first Test match, Ajinkya Rahane joined skipper Kohli in the middle and both batsmen played cautiously to not allow Windies to take back-to-back wickets.
Kohli brought up his half-century in the 55th over of the innings, and he along with Rahane ensured the team does not lose any more wicket before the tea break. India reached the score of 157/3 at the time of tea.
Immediately after the tea break, Kemar Roach had Rahane (24) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper in the 60th over, reducing India to 164/4.
Vihari next came out to bat and he along with Kohli, put up a 38-run stand, but as soon as the partnership started flourishing, Kohli (76) was dismissed by Holder, reducing India to 202/5.
Wicket-keeper batsman Pant joined Vihari in the middle and the duo played cautiously to see-off the day without losing any more wickets. Both Pant and Vihari stitched an unbeaten partnership of 62 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 02:16 IST

Aswatha Narayana wins gold in World Skills event in Russia

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Aswatha Narayana, who bagged a gold medal in the World Skills event in Kazan, Russia has said he felt pride in representing and winning for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

US Open: Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams progress to Round 4

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty and America's Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (local time) after winning their respective third-round matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:26 IST

US Open: Federer cruises into fourth round

New York [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Roger Federer entered the fourth round of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Sanchez needed to go, says Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): After forward Alexis Sanchez's transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan, the former club's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the player needed to leave the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:33 IST

Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was added to India A squad on Friday for the fourth and fifth ODI matches against South Africa A.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:28 IST

Vivian Richards falls sick during live show, gets carried off the field

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards fell sick during the pre-analysis show of the India-West Indies second Test match on Friday and had to be carried off the field from Sabina Park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:24 IST

Squad for Board President's XI announced for warm-up matches...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the squad for Board President's XI for two warm-up matches against South Africa Women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:47 IST

Jamaica Test: Windies win the toss, elect to bowl first

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second Test of the two-match series at Sabina Park on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:04 IST

James Anderson ruled out of Ashes

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Pacer James Anderson has been ruled out from the remaining Ashes as England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced a 13-member squad for the fourth Test match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:39 IST

Bangladesh announces 15-member squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Dubai [UAE], Aug 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:55 IST

Kiren Rijiju, the most dynamic minister, says Manasi Joshi

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Para-athlete Manasi Joshi, who is riding on a high after winning the gold medal in the recently concluded World Para-Badminton Championships, on Friday lauded Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju for making constant efforts to improve the condit

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:21 IST

Tottenham Hotspur hand Ben Stokes personalised jersey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): England's football club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday handed all-rounder Ben Stokes a personalised jersey.

Read More
iocl