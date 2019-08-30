Jamaica Test: Windies win the toss, elect to bowl first

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second Test of the two-match series at Sabina Park on Friday.

India did not make any change to their team from the first Test whereas Windies made two changes to their side.

The team from the Caribbean brought in Rahkeem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton into the team in place of Miguel Cummins and Shai Hope.

This Test-match will be the second match for both the teams in the World Test Championship (WTC).

India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India had registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series.

Skipper Virat Kohli had added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Kohli had gone past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat. This was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory. He broke the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil.



Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.

Kohli, 30, is now tied with MS Dhoni for having the most number of victories in Tests. Both Kohli and Dhoni have 27 wins in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

