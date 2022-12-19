James Anderson feels energised by captain Stokes' aggression, can carry on playing Tests for "a number of years"

Karachi [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): England veteran pacer James Anderson remarked on Sunday that he can carry on playing Test cricket for his country "for a number of years", having been energised by the aggressive approach of captain Ben Stokes in the longer format.

The 40-year-old has been rested for the third and final Test against Pakistan at Karachi. The visitors have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Anderson has been part of team that has won eight out of nine Tests under Stokes' leadership.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson, who had made his debut for England back in December 2002, said, "I have been around for 20 years and [Stokes'] attacking mindset is making me think differently about the game. It has been a breath of fresh air and I feel I could carry on for a number of years in this regime. That hunger to keep getting better is crucial and I am fortunate my body can cope with the strains of Test cricket, so as long as I have that hunger, who knows how long I can keep going on for."

"I am just enjoying every moment out on the field, trying to have fun and be creative with fields and how we are trying to get 20 wickets. And watching us bat has been incredible. I have seen the white-ball side go from strength to strength from the sidelines but, to be in a group that is taking the game forward, and raising the bar of Test cricket, is something special," he added.

Anderson said that Stokes has been fantastic and has "so much positivity".



"He has been fantastic. He has so much positivity every day you turn up, whether that is before the game or during the game. We turn up to training the day before a Test and he wants us to do a six-hitting competition! He wants us to have fun and enjoy the time we are having together, playing this exciting brand of cricket. It is infectious how you see guys go about their practice," said Anderson.

"Stokes and Root having fun in a net session and being creative rubs off on the younger guys. It is all well and good talking about freedom but when you see the best players do it you cannot help but follow their example," he added.

Anderson had taken three scalps in England's 26-run win over Pakistan in second Test at Multan. With this, England clinched first series win over Pakistan overseas since 2001. The tour to Pakistan is England's first in red-ball since 2005. International cricket in Pakistan came to a standstill following a terorrist attack on Sri Lankan team's bus in 2009.

Anderson said: "It is not just the winning but the style we have done it in. The way we have played in the summer was amazing but to carry it on is amazing. Once we get home and sit down, it will be something that is right up there in everyone's career. We all knew how much the people of Pakistan love Test cricket and the way we have been welcomed is absolutely incredible. It is a big operation getting us from the hotel to the ground."

"The moment that stands out for me was after getting a result on that pitch in Rawalpindi [in the first Test]. The ovation we got from the Pakistan fans was not something I have experienced away from England," he added. (ANI)

