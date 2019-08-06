James Anderson out of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): England seam bowler James Anderson has been dropped for the second Ashes Test, scheduled for August 14 at the Lord's, due to a right calf injury.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said Anderson underwent an MRI scan this week, which confirmed that he suffered a calf injury.

The 37-year-old will start a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the rest of the series.

Anderson suffered tightness to his right calf and left the field on day one of the concluded first Ashes Test, which Australia won by 251 runs at Edgbaston. (ANI)

