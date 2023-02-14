James Anderson praises England's fast bowling options, says "we can win anywhere in the world"

London [UK], February 14 (ANI): Veteran pacer James Anderson thinks England's fast bowling options allow them to "win matches in any circumstances" anywhere in the world.

The top Test wicket-taker for England is currently in New Zealand and getting ready for a two-match series against the Blackcaps that begins on Thursday.

Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, and Olly Stone are all back in the England bowling lineup for New Zealand in addition to Anderson. Ollie Robinson, who performed well in Pakistan, is also kept in the lineup.

"To be able to bring these guys back into the squad after having Mark Wood in Pakistan, and with Jofra getting back fit, it feels like we're building up a real good bank of fast bowlers that will be able to win games in any conditions anywhere in the world," Skysports quoted Anderson as saying on Monday.

While Mark Wood has been sidelined and Jofra Archer is speeding up his recovery from a protracted injury, Anderson thinks England has strong pace options heading into a busy 2023 that includes the Ashes this summer.



"I think whether they're young or old, guys always keep you on your toes. I mean Broady's keeping me on my toes, we're pushing each other in the nets all the time. At the minute, Ollie Robinson is probably one of the best bowlers in the world for me. He just doesn't miss, can swing it both ways, nips it, gets bounce - he's comfortably the one bowler that the guys don't want to face in the nets here. Everyone keeps you on your toes and it keeps those standards really high," he added.

After playing for Auckland against Wellington in the State Championship nearly 15 years ago, Anderson is back in New Zealand.

During the first Test, the seamer had a dry spell and was carrying the load for England, but he bowled himself into form for Auckland, picking up seven wickets.

Following England's defeat in the first Test, he was selected for the second one. He claimed five wickets, including 4-118 in the first innings, as England went on to win the series 2-1.

"It was amazing for me, it turned out to be a very good decision. I bowled a lot of overs - didn't set the world alight - but it got me into a good rhythm to play the next Test. Baz [McCullum] brought that up the other day. He was fuming at the time. Apparently, the whole New Zealand team were fuming with Auckland. It was huge for both of us," Anderson said.

"And not just the way we played, but with (Matthew) Hoggard and (Steve) Harmison having been such a massive part of England's success - the 2005 Ashes and Harmy being No1 in the world at one point. Them being those senior bowlers and us taking their places gave us so much confidence to go on and try and emulate them. We never looked back," said the star pacer.

The series starts with a pink-Ball day-night Test at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from February 16 to 20. The second Test is at Wellington's Cello Basin Reserve from February 24 to 28. (ANI)

