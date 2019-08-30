James Anderson ruled out of Ashes

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Pacer James Anderson has been ruled out from the remaining Ashes as England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced a 13-member squad for the fourth Test match.

As Anderson was bowling in his ninth over in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham, he became aware of right calf pain.

He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game. Further review with the ECB medical team confirmed his unavailability for the remaining two Test matches.

Somerset seamer Craig Overton has been added to the team.

Overton has returned to the Test squad for the first time since March 2018.

He will be looking to add to his three Test caps. Overton has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.34 from eight Country Championship matches this season.

England squad for the fourth Test: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Craig Overton.

Ben Stokes had played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he had guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test.

Currently, the Ashes is tied at 1-1.

England and Australia will next face each other in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, beginning September 4. (ANI)

